Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,669,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $218,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.