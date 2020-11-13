Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $63.11.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.