Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vroom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vroom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41. Vroom has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

