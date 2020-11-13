Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 739.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 90.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

