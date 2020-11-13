Warburg Research Reiterates “€5.75” Price Target for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.19 ($7.28).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million and a P/E ratio of -36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. ElringKlinger AG has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €11.34 ($13.34).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

