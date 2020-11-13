Warburg Research Reiterates “€5.75” Price Target for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.19 ($7.28).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million and a P/E ratio of -36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. ElringKlinger AG has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €11.34 ($13.34).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.