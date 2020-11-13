WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

