Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ZIX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.