Wells Fargo & Company Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $85.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.47.

Shares of VFC opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

