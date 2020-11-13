Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.83% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $126,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

