Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 93,541 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,541 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.09% of IAA worth $146,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

