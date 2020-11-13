Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $171.08 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.61% of Lear worth $171,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

