Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $169,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.