Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $124,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,025,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after buying an additional 487,793 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

