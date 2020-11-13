Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 1,430,124 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,430,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,714,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

