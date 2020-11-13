Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.81% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $152,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $170.06.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

