Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 101,279 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,279 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.13% of M&T Bank worth $133,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. First National Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

