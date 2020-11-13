Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 114,322 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.45% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $128,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,223,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.