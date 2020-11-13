Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,824 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $131,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.42 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

