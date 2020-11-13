Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 202,504 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 202,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Ross Stores worth $159,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.