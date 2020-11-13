Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.05 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of WEF opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of $322.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

