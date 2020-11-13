Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Sells $4,025,252.52 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WLK opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

