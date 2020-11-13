Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.73. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

