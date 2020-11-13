Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

