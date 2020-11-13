Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,014.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $25,068,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 367.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 787,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $10,957,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

