Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $48.29 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,567 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

