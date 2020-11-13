Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.