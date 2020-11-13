Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP Sells $352,315.74 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Eric Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00.

NYSE:YUM opened at $100.42 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.