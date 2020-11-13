Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. ValuEngine cut Air France-KLM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ABN Amro cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

