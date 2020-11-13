Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACRS opened at $3.77 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

