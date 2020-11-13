Zacks Investment Research Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $51.53 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.