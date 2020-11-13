Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

GLP stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 298,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

