Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $480,964. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,250 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

