-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.