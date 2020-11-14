$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 520.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.