171,828 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.23. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their target price on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

