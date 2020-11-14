21,533 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCFS opened at $62.11 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

