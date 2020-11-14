28,206 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Spire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 729.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 366.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $63.28 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.