36,439 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

