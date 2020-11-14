3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $893.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 3D Systems by 46.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,844 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 150,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

