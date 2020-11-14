45,518 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 130.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Lyft stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

