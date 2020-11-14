65,829 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zogenix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 96.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

ZGNX stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.