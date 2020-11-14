Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 438.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

