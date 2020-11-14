Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 338,756 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

