Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

