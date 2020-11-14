Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Up 10.6%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,130,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,054,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

