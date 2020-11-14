Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Up 10.6%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,130,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,054,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.54.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.
