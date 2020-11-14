adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $319.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.08. adidas has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

