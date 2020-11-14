adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $319.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.08. adidas has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $359.97.
About adidas
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.