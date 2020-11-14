Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.91.

NYSE:AAP opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.84. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

