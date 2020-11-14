Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,303.00.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.