AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $669.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

