AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 9,424 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

